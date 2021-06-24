Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18-19-20, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18-19-20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 18, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT PARKER, TRYN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PARKER, TRYN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PERKINS, RICHARD A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PLANTENY, LUIS A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PRATHER, SHERMART Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PRATT, STACEY M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PRITCHETT, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo