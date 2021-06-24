Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff Reports June 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 15, 2021  141 NOT PROVIDED 95 HALSTEAD STREET LLC & 95 HALSTEAD STREET LLC Property Address: 61 HALSTEAD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $496,000.00 14420 TALBOT, GERALD R Property Address: 9155 W RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,100.00 WENCEK, PAUL J Property Address: 32 SAINT ...

