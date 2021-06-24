Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 19-20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN FEDERAL BANK FSB BELLOWS, VERA E Appoints: BELLOWS, JENNIFER L CITIZENS BANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC COMFY LIFE FOR ALL LLC Appoints: WEBBER LAW PLLC GRABOWSKI, MICHAEL A Appoints: GRABOWSKI, MICHAEL J VIDAL, ADRIENNE Appoints: LEE, ALAISHA N YEE, DAVID G Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W ZALE, ROBERT ...

