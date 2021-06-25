Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI June 25, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin's knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations. The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors ...

