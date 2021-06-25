Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2021

June 25, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 16, 2021 83 NOT PROVIDED MAYER, JANE ANN et al to QUALITY HOME FURNISHINGS LLC et al Property Address: 4253 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12515 Page: 0381 Tax Account: 062.19-1-34 Full Sale Price: $375,000.00 PAPROCKI, JAMES N et ano to MOLINA, GIANCARLOS Property Address: 129-131 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12516 Page: ...

