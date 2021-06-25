Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 21-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 21, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MCCULLOUGH, ADRIEN D 7 KENWICK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - MONTERO, FREDDY OTILIO 234 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - OWENS, SAUDA 633 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - GIAMBRIA, STEVEN J 16 RODLEA CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - NEWTON, TYRELL L & ...

