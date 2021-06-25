Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 20-21, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 20, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT DERLETH, JILL C Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY DICKERSON, NIA S Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY DONALD, MORGAN G Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY FORTE, LAWRENCE A Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY GOINS, BENNY F Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY HARDAWAY, ROMENGENO R Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY HERENDEEN, JOSHUA R Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC ...

