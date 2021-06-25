Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 21, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED 93 MARSH STREET LLC Favor: SPALLINA MATERIALS INC MECHANICS LIEN COLTON, WILLIAM H III Favor: BURGIO, JAMES Amount: $16,295.00 4555 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

