Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 16, 2021  119 14416 DEFAZIO-VOGLER, MARLA M & VOGLER, KEITH J Property Address: 63 SHERIDAN ROAD, RIGA NY 14416 Lender: TOTTEN, BEVERLY M Amount: $17,500.00 14420 D C RIVITAL LLC Property Address: 25 BROCKWAY PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ISAOA/ATIMA Amount: $100,000.00 JONES, JAIMI & JONES, KYLE Property Address: 6510 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

