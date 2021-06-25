Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 21, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CARLBERG, JASON Appoints: CARLBERG, JON FIRSTKEY MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC GAMBINO, LINDA M Appoints: DODGE, MARGARET PEEBLES, TRUMAN H Appoints: HERMAN, PAMELA M QUERCUS MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC REYNOLDS, CAROL L Appoints: REYNOLDS, JOHN C US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC

