Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / NY’s in-state office requirement is on its last legs

NY’s in-state office requirement is on its last legs

By: Nicole Black June 25, 2021 0

For years now, New York has steadfastly resisted the realities of practicing law in the 21st century by requiring non-resident lawyers to have an office in the state. This despite the fact that rapid technological advancements over the past decade have enabled lawyers to work from any location and access case-related information with the click ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo