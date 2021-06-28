Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Johnson & Johnson to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

By: The Associated Press June 28, 2021 0

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to New York state to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis.

