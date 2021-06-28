Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 17, 2021  78 NOT PROVIDED 450 B LLC to 450 EMPIRE BOULEVARD LLC Property Address: 462 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12516 Page: 0385 Tax Account: 107.08-1-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MANNING, BRIAN D to MANNING, BRAIN D et ano Property Address: 9 BLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12516 Page: 0057 Tax Account: 121.82-4-12 Full Sale ...

