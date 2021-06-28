Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 24-25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 24, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED PURYEAR, HARASHA L 50 MONTGOMERY ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - BELL, QUIANA D 71 CHILI AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - CHAPMAN, NATASHA 279 JOSEPH AVE APT 14, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - CLARKE, GAREY 257 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - WEBB, SYLVESTER JR 2222 ...

