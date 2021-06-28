Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 24, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 24, 2021 LIEN RELEASE CAPP, GEORGE Favor: SCARBOROUGH HOUSE CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 1000 EAST AVENUE UNIT 502, ROCHESTER NY MECHANICS LIEN HATHAWAY, AMY Favor: KIMBERLY BROWN ROOFING Amount: $26,000.00 200 WATSON ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

