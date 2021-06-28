Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 17, 2021  110 NOT PROVIDED CALDER HOMES LLC & CALDER HOMES LLC Property Address: 179 PARKWAY, NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1.00 GK HOUSING INC & KLISH, GEORGE Property Address: 65 CAMBERLEY PLACE, PENFIELD NY Lender: UKRAINIAN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $76,500.00 14420 KALEN, NICOLE & MACAULEY, NICOLE Property Address: 422 BURCH FARM DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo