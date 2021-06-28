Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 24-25, 2021

June 28, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 24, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BENNETT, BRIAN Appoints: BENNETT, BRIANNA BENNETT, BRIANNA Appoints: BENNETT, BRIAN FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: RM TITLE LLC GANDARA, GUSTAVO A Appoints: XU, DI GROSS, JAMES R Appoints: GROSS, SHARON C LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: FLAGSTAR BANK FSB MAND, MIKI Appoints: FELDMAN, SAMMY MASIELLO, SHIRLEY Appoints: ALLPORT, DEBRA SOLVESON, DEBRA J Appoints: MCCAGG, JEAN M US BANK ...

