Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Religion and free speech among cases justices could add

Religion and free speech among cases justices could add

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO June 28, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they'll add more high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo