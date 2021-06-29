Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 18, 2021

June 29, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 18, 2021 59 14420 CHILSON, DEANNA to APPLEBAUM, JULIA D et al Property Address: 18 MCCORMICK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12517 Page: 0091 Tax Account: 069.10-5-66.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 LEAP HOLDINGS LLC to QC CANALSIDE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 39 N MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12517 Page: 0239 Tax Account: 068.44-2-15.1 Full ...

