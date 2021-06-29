Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 26, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT KPS CLEANING SERVICES 11 BRAMBLEWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - JONES, PARIS & MCGILL, KAYLA 28 CONCORD STREET APARTMENT DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - & 11 BRAMBLEWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - PERFECT SHINE 685 LAURELTON RD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HORSEY, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo