Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 25-26, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 25-26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 25, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED BROWN, JAMES P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, JOHNNY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, OZELL III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BRYANT, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BRYANT, FRANK A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BRYANT, FRANK A Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo