Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 26, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: FALLONE, LYNN ANNE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: GEO MAR HOLDINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: MIANO, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: LIEN RELEASE GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: USA/IRS HYMAN, NANCY Favor: ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION MOSES LAKEW INC Favor: USA/IRS THAYER, DANIEL S Favor: USA/IRS THAYER, DANIEL S Favor: USA/IRS TRAN, PHUNG K Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED FORBES, ALBERT Favor: PARRIS, DEVONNE FORBES, ALBERT Favor: GIBSON, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo