Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 18, 2021  XX NOT PROVIDED BDB PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC & BDB PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 114-116 ANTHONY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $580,000.00 HEWITT, TIA M Property Address: 728 HIGHTOWER WAY, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $102,113.74 MAGUIRE FAMILY PROPERTIES, INC & MAGUIRE FAMILY PROPERTIES, INC Property Address: 395-525 CENTRAL ...

