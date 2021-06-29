Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FARNAND, BRADY W Appoints: BENNETT, BRIANNA FARNAND, NICOLE R Appoints: FARNAND, BRADY W JENSEN, RUTH A Appoints: JENSEN, PETER NEIL KUI, SIMON Appoints: KUI, JULIE MCWILLIAMS, ERNEST L Appoints: HILL, ERNESTINE D MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-1 Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC OVERBEEK, DANIEL L Appoints: BRYSON, DANIEL S WALTON, MEREDITH Appoints: BRYSON, DANIEL S

