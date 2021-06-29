Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New Monroe County law meant to safeguard bicyclists

New Monroe County law meant to safeguard bicyclists

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 29, 2021 0

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed into law the requirement that motor vehicles maintain a distance of at least three feet when passing a bicyclist. The county bill, called Carrie Ray's 3-Foot Passing Law to Protect Bicyclists, is named after the Brockport mother and elementary school teacher who was struck and killed by a passing vehicle ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo