PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY

National law firm is looking for a Personal Injury Attorney with 3 plus years of plaintiff’s experience for our Rochester, NY office. As an attorney at our firm, you will be expected to handle all aspects of a case. From sign up to trial, our attorneys do it all.

Qualifications:

• Ability to handle all aspects- from initial client meeting to trial;

•Must have trial experience and New York State Bar license;

•Must have personal injury experience (preparing lawsuits, responding to and conducting all aspects of discovery, preparing for, and attending depositions, hearings, mediations, arbitrations and trials);

• Ability to prioritize, organize, and manage your own caseload with a dedicated paralegal;

We offer a strong compensation and benefit package along with a friendly and collaborative firm environment. Our Personal Injury Lawyers have helped our clients get millions of dollars in compensation from settlements and verdicts. Please email all resumes and inquiries to: lisa.gamziukas@thebarnesfirm.com