Former bank branch manager charged in Ponzi scheme

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 30, 2021 0

A former branch manager at two Rochester-area banks has been charged with bank fraud for her alleged role in a $100 million-plus Ponzi scheme. Derline Cunningham, 60, of Greece faces 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted. Cunningham, at the behest of executives at Lucian Development, convinced another bank to extend millions of ...

