Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 21, 2021 84 14420 RAHN, DORIS V to GURBACKI, JEFFREY Property Address: 30 LYNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12517 Page: 0357 Tax Account: 054.17-1-40 Full Sale Price: $148,000.00 TURSUNOVIC, ADMIR to SALEEM, RAHAT Property Address: 47 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12517 Page: 0538 Tax Account: 069.09-1-34 Full Sale Price: $197,000.00 14428 GOODMAN, WILLIAM A et ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo