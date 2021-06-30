Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 27-28 & June 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 27, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DAXEH HTOO ONLINE SHOP 166 FETZNER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - KAWE, NAW TA 166 FETZNER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - FLOWER CITY NEURO CONNECTIONS 65 BENGAL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - WEGMAN, EMILY LEANNE 65 BENGAL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - DOING ...

