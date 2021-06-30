Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 27-28-29 & June 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 27-28-29 & June 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 27, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Casiano, Amy Favor: New City Funding Corp. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,081.53 HOLMES, LISAMARIE Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP Amount: $7,719.57 McNair, Javice Favor: New City Funding Corp. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,430.57 Payne, Daniel G Favor: JOANNE BEST LLC Attorney: STEVEN B LEVITSKY ESQ Amount: $10,870.03 Pikacs, Alexander et ano Favor: ESL Federal ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo