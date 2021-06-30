Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 21, 2021  128 NOT PROVIDED BOONE, CHARLOTTE A & GRAHAM, VERNON L Property Address: 209 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 14420 GURBACKI, JEFFREY Property Address: 30 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $118,400.00 SALEEM, RAHAT Property Address: 47 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo