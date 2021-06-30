Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 27-28 & June 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT Appoints: NOVAD MANAGEMENT CONSULTING LLC US SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Powers of Attorney Recorded May 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DUPLESSIS, JOSEPHINE Appoints: RUSSELL, STEVEN ...

