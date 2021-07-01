Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 22, 2021 63 NOT PROVIDED 480 EASTMAN LLC to 480-488 EAST MAIN STREET LLC Property Address: 480-488 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12518 Page: 0172 Tax Account: 106.81-1-42 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HILL, DOUGLAS B to HILL, ZACHARY R Property Address: 1688 CLARKSON  TOWNLINE ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12518 Page: 0116 Tax Account: 055.04-2-8 Full ...

