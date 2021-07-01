Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 3, 2021 LIEN RELEASE WHITE, MARVA Favor: HOLLEY, PHILLIP 85 FARRAGUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 LIEN SATISFIED MARWAHA, SUNIL Favor: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF FRENCH COURT WEST CONDOMINIUM

