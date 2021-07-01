Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 22, 2021  114 NOT PROVIDED 480-488 EAST MAIN STREET LLC Property Address: 480-488 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $809,663.54 COR HOLT ROAD COMPANY LLC & COR ROUTE 7 COMPANY LLC Property Address: 905 HOLT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $1,299,601.81 COR HOLT ROAD COMPANY LLC ...

