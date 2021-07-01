Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Protection and remedy: How to recognize and navigate an exculpation clause

Real Estate Law: Protection and remedy: How to recognize and navigate an exculpation clause

By: Special to The Daily Record Patrick J. Quigley July 1, 2021 0

The commercial lease is one of the foundational documents in today’s business world. Each day, landlords and tenants of every size and in every sector of the economy negotiate and execute these agreements, each, presumably, with the goal of entering into a long, mutually beneficial relationship. Landlords want to see their investments in real estate ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo