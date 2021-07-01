Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges

Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK July 1, 2021 0

Lawyers for Donald Trump's company pleaded not guilty to tax crime charges Thursday, along with the Trump Organization's longtime finance chief. It is the first criminal case arising from a two-year investigation into the former president's company. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and ...

