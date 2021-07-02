Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Doran out as administrative judge after discovery of racially insensitive photo

Doran out as administrative judge after discovery of racially insensitive photo

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 2, 2021 0

State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran has been told to step down as administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District after a racially insensitive photograph of him from 1988 became public. Doran revealed the disciplinary action by the state on Friday morning. He will continue in his role as Supreme Court justice, a position he has ...

