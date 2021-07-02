Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 23, 2021 81 NOT PROVIDED JPE REALTY ASSOCIATES LP to HENRIETTA TOWN OF Property Address: CHATWOOD LANE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12518 Page: 0546 Tax Account: 203.01-2-3.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ATLANTIC FUNDING & REAL ESTATE LLC to TSYMBAL, CHRISTOPHER M et ano Property Address: 813 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12518 Page: 0696 Tax ...

