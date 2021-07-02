Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 4-7, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 4-7, 2021

July 2, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 4, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GERMANY, DAVID L & SESSION, JIMMIE S 179 WOODBINE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - & 85 AGNES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MILLS, RUDOLPH VALENTINO III 203 SOUTH ESTATE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - RANDLE, JESSICA ANNE 19 ENFIELD DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY ...

