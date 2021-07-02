Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded 3-4-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 3, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JONES, KARL R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, KARL R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, KARL R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, KARL R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, SAMMIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KENDRICK, ANDRE D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

