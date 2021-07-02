Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 7, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN A&J EXTERIOR FINISHERS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,228.99 CHRISLEY, AUTUMN C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,989.88 CRAFTSMAN UNLIMITED INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,635.39 DEVETO, ANTHONY E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $65,132.96 GUSTAFSON, TODD W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $79,989.23 SAUERS, KURT A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,122.34 LIEN RELEASE ABDULLA-MUHAMMAD, AMIRYA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT CRANE, TERESA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MILLER, SHERRY Favor: MONROE ...

