Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 4, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CYZESKI KLEIN, KELLEY-ANNE Appoints: KLEIN, MAXIMILIAN DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC DREAMBUILDER COINVESTOR FUND VIII LLC Appoints: ASPEN PROPERTIES GROUP LLC MAY, RHODA Appoints: PAGE, MARY AGNES MERKEL, JILL Appoints: MERKEL, STACY MERKEL, STEPHEN Appoints: MERKEL, STACY WILSON, ROBERT N Appoints: WILSON, TAMEEKA   Powers of Attorney Recorded June 7, 2021 POWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo