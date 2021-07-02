Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Towns, wildlife groups suing state over renewable energy project standards

Towns, wildlife groups suing state over renewable energy project standards

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 2, 2021 0

Six municipalities as well as conservation and wildlife groups are suing the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES), claiming environmental review requirements were not met when uniform standards for fast-tracking renewable energy projects were established. The suit, filed last week in state Supreme Court in Albany County, also alleges "ORES failed to acknowledge that ...

