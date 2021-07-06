Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Building code: West 58th St. Coalition, et al. v. City of New York, et al.

July 6, 2021

New York State Court of Appeals Building code Article 78 – Arbitrary and capricious – Remittal for new facts West 58th St. Coalition, et al. v. City of New York, et al. No. 33 Memorandum Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging the city’s plan to open a large homeless shelter in an unsafe building located near Central Park. ...

