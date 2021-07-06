Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6

Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6

The Associated Press July 6, 2021

The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol focused on the easy targets. Dozens in the pro-Trump mob openly bragged about their actions on Jan. 6 on social media and were captured in shocking footage broadcast live by national news outlets. But six months after the insurrection, the Justice Department is ...

