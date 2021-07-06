Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge rules for tenants in lease dispute

Judge rules for tenants in lease dispute

By: Bennett Loudon July 6, 2021 0

A state Supreme Court Justice has decided a complicated landlord-tenant dispute mostly in the tenants’ favor. LC Apartments went to court seeking unpaid rent and other damages for breach of an apartment lease agreement between LC and tenants Anthony and Samantha Trovato. The Trovatos filed a motion to dismiss on multiple grounds, but their main point was ...

