Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 24, 2021 69 NOT PROVIDED HAAS, WILLIAM F to HAAS, WILLIAM F et ano Property Address: 23 MARTIN STREET, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12519 Page: 0228 Tax Account: 080.05-1-44 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 GTG DEVELOPMENT LLC to BOUCHEY, DAVID JR et ano Property Address: 67 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12519 Page: 0678 Tax Account: ...

