Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 7, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COADY, CHERYL et al 184 BENNINGTON HILLS COURT, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: ST PIUS X FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $5,091.24 DOWNING, SHANIA 170 DOVE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,987.40 DULEN, SHAUN 96 PARCE AVENUE APARTMENT 2, ...

