Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 24, 2021  139 NOT PROVIDED 1184 EMERSON LLC Property Address: 1184 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $265,000.00 AGNELLO, JOHN P Property Address: 48 SONNET DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $114,000.00 ALOI, PATRICIA M Property Address: 33 BOWERY STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $18,000.00 AXMAN, MICHAEL S ...

